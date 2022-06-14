Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $77.85 on Monday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

