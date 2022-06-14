Brokers Set Expectations for Vera Bradley, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Bradley in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

