Roblox Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

RBLX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

