Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Presidio Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Presidio Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.00%.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

