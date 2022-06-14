Comparing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) & Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sensus Healthcare and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.05%.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Paradigm Medical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $27.04 million 4.65 $4.12 million $1.28 5.89 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 62.07% 31.17% 24.66% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and in-office laser rental services. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

