SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.