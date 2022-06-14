Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $93.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.96. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ingevity by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 38.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 396.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.