Analysts Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Target Price at $33.92

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,680,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 456,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 379,395 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

