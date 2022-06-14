Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $122.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ASH stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ashland Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $8,072,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

