ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $10.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.