Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $104.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $90,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,811 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,911. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,175,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.51. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.