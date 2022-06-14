Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Price Target at $29.60

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.