Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $77.94

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.94.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

