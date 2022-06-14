Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $214.75

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.75.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:AVY opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.65. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

