Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 825

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 825 ($10.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.29) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND opened at GBX 728 ($8.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 764.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($9.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.