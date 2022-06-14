Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives $125.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEDFF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.81. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $102.70 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

