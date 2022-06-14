Brokerages Set Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Target Price at $11.92

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

