Reviewing Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) & Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Axtel and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems 2.99% 2.81% 1.18%

Axtel has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axtel and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 1 1 0 1 2.33

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Axtel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axtel and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.33 billion 0.33 $156.00 million $0.89 17.26

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel (Get Rating)

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2021, it offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

