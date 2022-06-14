Head-To-Head Contrast: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 10 9 0 2.27 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.62, indicating a potential upside of 140.90%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.05%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 0.97 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -14.51 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 2.91 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -6.38

Payoneer Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30% Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

