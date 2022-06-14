Adobe (ADBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $3.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.65 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.64.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.