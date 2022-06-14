Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $131.22 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $321.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.60. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

