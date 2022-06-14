ProFrac (PFHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

