Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ISDR opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
