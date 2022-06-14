Jabil (JBL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

