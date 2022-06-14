John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.98.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.