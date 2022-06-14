Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

