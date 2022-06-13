NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $334.75 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.66. The company has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

