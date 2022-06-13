HM Payson & Co. Has $238,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,162,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.89 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.