MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,151 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

