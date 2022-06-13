Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 2,630 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $70.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.