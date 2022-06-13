Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

AFL opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.