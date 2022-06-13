Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $114.85 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

