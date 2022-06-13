L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $46,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $240.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.