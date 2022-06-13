Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $98.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.