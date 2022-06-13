1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 74,813 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,813 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $173.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.