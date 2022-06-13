MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.80.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.