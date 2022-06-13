Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,090,000 after buying an additional 378,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $166.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.46 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.32.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.