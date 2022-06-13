NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 267 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4,097.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 165,826 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 138,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 399,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $215.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

