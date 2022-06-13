MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,314 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.96.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

