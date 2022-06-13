Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

