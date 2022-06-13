Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 158,998 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,998 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 142,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $831.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPTN. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.