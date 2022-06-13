Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MTD stock opened at $1,200.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,288.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,414.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.