NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,916 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

