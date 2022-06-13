1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,216 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

