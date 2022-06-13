D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 341.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

DHI stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.