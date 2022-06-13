Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 296.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 332.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,308 shares of company stock worth $56,610,020. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.