Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,765,000 after purchasing an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $183.35 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

