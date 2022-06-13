Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $209.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $233.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

