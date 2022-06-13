MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 18,945 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Kroger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

NYSE:KR opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,224 shares of company stock worth $19,423,120. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

