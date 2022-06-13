D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $70.39 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

